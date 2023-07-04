Unique Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Unique Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $309.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

