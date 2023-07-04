Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $67.41 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $67.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.52 or 0.00017698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.16 or 0.00347060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012616 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.68963385 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 710 active market(s) with $91,868,968.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.