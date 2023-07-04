United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

In related news, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $47,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $33,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $153,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,180 shares of company stock worth $32,198 and sold 947,491 shares worth $6,626,787. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

UBFO stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

United Security Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

