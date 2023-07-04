Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.0772 on Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $38.61 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

