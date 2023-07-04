Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 331 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

