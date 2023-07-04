Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 8,500 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ON were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ON by 16.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ON by 310.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ON by 289.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

ON Stock Performance

ONON stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $34.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. ON’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.