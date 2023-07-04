Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 172 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.09. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

