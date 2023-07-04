Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,407 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

