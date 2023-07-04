Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 210 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $210.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.