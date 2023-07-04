Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

