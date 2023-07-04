Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1611 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE VCNS opened at 26.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 1 year low of 24.13 and a 1 year high of 26.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 26.22 and its 200-day moving average is 26.09.

