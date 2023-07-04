Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Pachira Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,118. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.