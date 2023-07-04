Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VNQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,783. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.