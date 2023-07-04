Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Cordant Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.51. 2,763,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,585. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

