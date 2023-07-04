Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Raised by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after buying an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,759,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $229.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.