Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,585. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

