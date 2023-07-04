Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $254.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $258.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

