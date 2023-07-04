Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

