Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up 7.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 1.44% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.31.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

