Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 341,335 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

