Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Defined Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44,930.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,024,125 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.65. 1,359,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

