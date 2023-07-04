Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

