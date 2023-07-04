Velas (VLX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $481,858.55

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $32.72 million and $481,858.55 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,469,919,813 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

