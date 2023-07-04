Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Village Super Market stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $338.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $529.29 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $35,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,134 shares of company stock worth $47,025. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Village Super Market by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Village Super Market by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Village Super Market by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Village Super Market by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

