VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Update

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 502,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,000.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,000.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,768 shares of company stock worth $528,975. Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in VIZIO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,486 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 384,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in VIZIO by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. TheStreet downgraded VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

