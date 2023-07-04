VMware (NYSE:VMW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VMW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.25.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $145.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

