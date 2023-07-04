Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IAE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 16,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,450. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.