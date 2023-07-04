VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.34

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 94060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$38.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

