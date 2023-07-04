VRES Price Hits $0.0069 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020005 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,847.44 or 1.00023132 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

