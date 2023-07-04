VVS Finance (VVS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $307,723.24

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $97.15 million and $307,723.24 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,252,786,307,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,051,185,055,820 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

