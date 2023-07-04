W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $782.56. The stock had a trading volume of 135,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $699.69 and its 200 day moving average is $655.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $441.63 and a one year high of $795.83.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

