W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lifted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.23% of W.W. Grainger worth $79,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $782.56 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $441.63 and a one year high of $795.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $699.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.