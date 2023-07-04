Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Update

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wag! Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PETWW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21. Wag! Group has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

