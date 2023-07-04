Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

WD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE WD opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

