Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Down 22.4% in June

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HOWL stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%. Analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOWL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

