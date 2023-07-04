Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $187.65. 14,011,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,619,128. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.