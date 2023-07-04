Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.30. 1,215,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.97. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

