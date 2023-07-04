Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.66. 1,348,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

