Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $9.64 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Danaher by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $236.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.