Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $108.28. 2,972,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,347. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average is $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

