Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $393.96. 1,304,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

