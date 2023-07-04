Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,588 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,617,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

