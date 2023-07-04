West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 155 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 85.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,276. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.