West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 225 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYRG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.25. 33,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,480. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $140.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

