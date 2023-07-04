West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

CAT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.33. 1,045,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

