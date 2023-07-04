West Oak Capital LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISCG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,497,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,366,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. 11,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $436.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $42.62.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.