West Oak Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $2,403,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Shares of MA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.65 and its 200 day moving average is $367.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $395.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

