West Oak Capital LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 69,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,500. The company has a market cap of $725.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

