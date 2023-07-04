West Oak Capital LLC Sells 285 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.13. The company had a trading volume of 753,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.27 and a 200 day moving average of $233.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.84.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

