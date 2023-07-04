West Oak Capital LLC Sells 475 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.58. The company had a trading volume of 385,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

